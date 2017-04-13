Watch live: April the giraffe ‘out of it’ and ‘distracted’ as wait for birth continues

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe was described as out of it by zookeepers with Animal Adventure Park on Thursday.

The giraffe had “distracted behavior versus her normal inquisitive, treat-begging self,” officials said.

There continues to be significant bulging of the belly and while the back end is slightly damp, there’s “nothing to get excited about yet.”

The zoo began live-streaming the giraffe on Feb. 23 and she has gained worldwide attention as several thousand people watch daily, waiting to see the birth.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.