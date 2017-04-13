× Traffic, bike lane renovations continue throughout Denver

DENVER — Denver Public Works will move forward with the next phase of design of “new and improved travel options” along the Broadway corridor.

Among the planned changes are a transition to a 24-hour transit-only lane for buses which will replace the transit lane that is accessible to other vehicles at times when the lane is not heavily trafficked by buses.

New pavement markings indicating the transit-only lanes will get underway as early as summer 2017 and will be studied for roughly a year.

A bikeway stretching from Virginia to Cherry Creek as well as pedestrian safety improvements will be included in the latest phase of design. Work on the bikeway is anticipated to begin in September 2017 and continue into the next year.

The current two-way bikeway will remain in place, even as renovations are implemented.

According to a press release issued by Denver Public Works, vehicle travel time has not been significantly impacted by the current study.

Before installation of the bikeway, peak period travel time from Colfax to I-25 was an average of 11 minutes, 50 seconds. Post installation, the average travel time was 11 minutes and 59 seconds.

DPW also says that more people are now riding in the bikeway than on the sidewalk or transit lane.

Not everyone is thrilled with the renovations taking place along Broadway.

In February, business owners on South Broadway joined forces to air their grievances with the newly-placed bike lanes just south of Bayaud Avenue to the city of Denver.

Criticism over less street parking is one of the top concerns of locals. Business owners are also worried that the new lanes are eliminating some parking spaces in front of their stores and may result in less revenue.

The new lanes are still confusing people, according to cyclists and business owners. Those who like the extra cycling space say it’s a sign of Denver being a progressive city.

Others say the new lanes complicate things for everyone. Critics are signaling the current Broadway layout could be improved.