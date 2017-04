Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thrifty Thursday-Stylish & Affordable Home Office

The home office is one area of the house that tends to get neglected, but, you don't have to spend a lot to make it feel personal, beautiful and organized.

In today's Thrifty Thursday...our Smart Cookie Sandra Hanna shows us what she recently did in her own home office. And, how you can do the same without spending a lot.

http://smartcookies.com/