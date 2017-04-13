Thousands of garbage disposals recalled for flying metal pieces

NORTH OLMSTEAD, Ohio — About 146,000 garbage disposals from manufacturing companies Anaheim and Moen have been recalled because a metal part inside the device can break off and fly out of the sink, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The companies have received 22 reports of metal components breaking loose and three reports of the part hitting people. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves three-quarter and one-horsepower disposals. They were sold in silver, gray, black and blue, and have the brand name printed on them.

The brand name, model number and serial number are printed on a label on the bottom or side of the disposals.

The disposals were sold under the brand names Barracuda, Franke, Frigidaire, Gemline, Kemore, Kitcheneater, Luxart, Moen, Stream33 and Waste King.

The products were sold at Best Buy, HD Supply, Menards, and plumbing supply stores nationwide, and also at Amazon.com, Costco.com, HomeDepot.com, Walmart.com and other websites from December 2015 to March 2017.

Customers should stop using the product and contact the company for a free replacement. Customers can call 1-800-628-0797 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. MDT Monday through Friday.