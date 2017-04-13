The success of Celestial Seasonings in Boulder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER -- Chances are a good chunk of you who are reading this have some form of Celestial Seasonings tea tucked away in your cupboard.

The company, which was created in Boulder (and still operates from there today), has seen a ton of success since its early days in the 1960s.

"We were the first brand of speciality tea," said Charlie Baden, Senior Blendmaster.

Baden started working at Celestial Seasonings in 1975. Since then, he's helped create hundreds of blends. He's currently in charge of overseeing more than 90 different teas.

"Right now Sleepytime is the #1 selling speciality tea in the country," he said.

Sleepytime was created by Celestial's original owner, Mo Siegel.

"We've made about 2.2 billion tea bags of it since its beginning in 1972," Baden added.

Mo Siegel also developed Red Zinger. Had it not been for a certain friend, Celestial may not have taken off the way it did.

"John Denver was a good friend of Mo Siegel," said Baden. "John Denver went on the Today Show in the 1970s... And he had a cup of Red Zinger in front of him. He mentioned it [on TV] and from there we couldn’t make it fast enough!"

To learn more about Celestial Seasoning's international success, watch Kevin Torres' Unique 2 Colorado segment by hitting 'play' on the video above.