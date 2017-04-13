× Target recalls Easter egg toys that could ‘grow’ inside the body if eaten

Target has issued a massive recall of more than 560,000 water-absorbing Easter and dinosaur egg toys ahead of Easter Sunday.

According to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission, the toys pose a “serious ingestion hazard.”

They say that if children swallow the products, the small objects can then expand inside their body and cause intestinal obstructions.

That can lead to severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration, and can even be life-threatening.

Surgery is required to remove the toys.

The commission is also warning medical professionals and consumers that if the product is ingested, it might not appear on an x-ray.

The affected products include: Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys, and Hatch Your Own Dino. The Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and the Easter Grow Toys have the model number 234-25-1200.

No injuries have been reported, but the CPSC is urging parents to return the affected toys to any Target store for a refund.

The toys were sold at Target stores across the nation in various colors and combinations for $1 each.