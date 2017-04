× Steelers owner and chairman Dan Rooney dies at age 84

PITTSBURGH, PA — The Pittsburgh Steelers are saying goodbye to one of their own.

The team announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon that their owner and chairman, 84-year-old Dan Rooney, has passed away.

The Denver Broncos head coach had this to share:

Rooney served as a former United States Ambassador to Ireland from 2009 to 2012, and was the son of Steelers founding owner Art Rooney.