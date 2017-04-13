Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An event that brings filmmakers, actors, special effects artists, animators, fight coordinators, authors, illustrators and scientists to Denver is back! 2017 marks the 40th anniversary of StarFest, a celebration of pop culture where you can see great costumes, find thousands of collectibles, participate in live performances, and talk face-to-face with a few of your favorite pop culture icons. And today, Colorado's Best viewers can get 50% off tickets!

StarFest Emcee Kevin Atkins is here with more.

StarFest 2017 will be held April 21-23 at the Marriott and Hilton DRC Convention Hotels. To pick up your half priced tickets, visit the Colorado's Best Deals page.