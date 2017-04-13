An event that brings filmmakers, actors, special effects artists, animators, fight coordinators, authors, illustrators and scientists to Denver is back! 2017 marks the 40th anniversary of StarFest, a celebration of pop culture where you can see great costumes, find thousands of collectibles, participate in live performances, and talk face-to-face with a few of your favorite pop culture icons. And today, Colorado's Best viewers can get 50% off tickets!
StarFest Emcee Kevin Atkins is here with more.
StarFest 2017 will be held April 21-23 at the Marriott and Hilton DRC Convention Hotels. To pick up your half priced tickets, visit the Colorado's Best Deals page.