Second rabid skunk found in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Another skunk with rabies has been discovered in Lakewood.

The skunk was found near West 26th Avenue and Simms Street, according to Lakewood Police.

The first rabid skunk was recently discovered near Wadsworth Boulevard and West 16th Avenue.

In both cases, the skunks came into contact with dogs.

So far this year, five rabid skunks have been found in Jefferson County, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Police are urging the public to vaccinate pets and livestock. You can find more information on rabies prevention here.