Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Money Couple-Second Marriage Questions

Did you know that 67 percent of second marriages end in divorce? That's a really high number. And, one of the biggest issues continues to be money.

So, before you consider a second marriage...our Money Couple says there are three questions you need to ask before tying the knot again. Welcome, Bethany and Scott to the show.

https://themoneycouple.com/