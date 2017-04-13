Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some of the most talented cowboys and cowgirls return to Denver for Rodeo All-Star Weekend, April 14-15 at the National Western Complex. It's where the best rodeo and country music will collide at the All-Star Concert, featuring country music sensation Jana Kramer. Rodeo All Star President Paul Andrew and 5-year-old Mutton Buster Jesse Hofmen, along with Nicole Robinson and Allie Johnson from the National Sports Center for the Disabled, all joined us this morning to tell us about the rodeo.

Rodeo All-Star tickets start at just $25. But Colorado's Best viewers can get $5 off and no service fees if you buy your tickets online and use the promo code "FACE."

The Rodeo All-Star Weekend is tomorrow, Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15 at the National Western Complex. There are three rodeo events to attend, and your ticket on Friday night gets you into the All Star Concert with Jana Kramer.