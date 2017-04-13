Rare whale shark encounter captured on video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A group of divers were treated to a rare and incredible sight off the coast of Florida.

Keith Brock said he was diving with his wife, Brittany, their niece and a guide from Pura Vida Divers at a site called “The Trench” near West Palm Beach on April 9.

Brock posted the video on Facebook and YouTube.

He called it “the encounter of a lifetime!”

Brock said the whale was about 60-feet long.

“This whale shark graced us with its presence for approximately one minute, in approximately 30 feet of water, surrounded by nearly 100 remoras and 20+ cobias,” Brock wrote on YouTube.

He said his wife shot the video with a GoPro.