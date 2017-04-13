Portion of northbound Brighton Boulevard in Denver to close until 2018

DENVER — A portion of northbound Brighton Boulevard will close starting Friday and lasting until early 2018.

The city of Denver said the road will be closed between 38th and 44th streets as part of a $58 million project that will transform the entire RiNo area. Southbound traffic will remain open.

Drivers can take 38th Street to eastbound Interstate 70, then exit at Brighton Boulevard, according to the city’s website.

They can also take 38th Street to Walnut Street to 40th Avenue to Josephine Street. Then they can take westbound I-70 to the Brighton Boulevard exit.

Another detour the city suggests is 38th Street to East 47th Avenue to Brighton Boulevard.

Pedestrian access between 31st and 40th streets will be maintained on the east side. Between 40th and 44th streets, and 29th and 31st streets, pedestrian access will be on the west side.

Alternate routes are recommended for bicyclists.