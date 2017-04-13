× Police: Man set himself on fire in Denver’s Civic Center Park

DENVER — A man set himself on fire in Civic Center Park Thursday, police told FOX31 Denver.

The Denver Police Department said the incident was reported at about 12:40 p.m.

The man was transported to the hospital, police confirmed, but they did not release any information about his condition.

Our news team said there was a large crowd gathered at the scene.

We are working to confirm more information. Please refresh this page for updates.