Police investigate barbed wire strung across Longmont road

LONGMONT, Colo. — Police in Longmont are investigating why barbed wire was strung across Sugar Mill Road last week.

The investigation comes after a vehicle was damaged Friday night, causing it to be towed.

Longmont Police Cmdr. Joel Post said investigators believe about 30 feet of wire was strung about 3 feet above the road in front of the old, abandoned sugar factory.

Post is advising residents to be careful driving along the road between Alpine and North 119th streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-651-8517.