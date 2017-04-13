Photographer creates touching maternity shoot for military family

MABANK, Tex. — A photographer created a beautiful tribute to one couple’s experience as they await the arrival of their baby.

Nicole and Wesley Bedwell are expecting their daughter, Pyper, this week, FOX10 reported. But Wesley, who is a Navy Corpsman, has been stationed overseas since November.

Nicole hired Traci Fugitt, of Traci Lynn Photography, to capture some of the moments Wesley was missing while he was serving his country, FOX10 said.

Fugitt cropped two photos of the expectant parents, who were thousands of miles away, and put the photos together, side by side.

According to FOX10, Nicole developed hypertension and has to deliver the baby this week. Fortunately, Wesley will be able to be there with Nicole when Pyper arrives.

“With some help from Red Cross, Nicole was able to get Wesley home yesterday,” FOX10 reported.