Native bumblebees stable in Boulder County

Good news for the bees, new research shows the native bumblebee populations in Boulder county are stable.

University of Colorado at Boulder researchers found none of the 22 native species declined in the last five years.

CU says Two native species thought to be headed for extinction in parts of North America were found in several locations in the county.

Honeybee populations have been dropping in many states, including Colorado.CU researchers say their findings don’t necessarily translate to honeybees or to other regions of the state.

In general, the authors see the study findings as positive and credit bee-friendly initiatives and policies.

In 2015, the City of Boulder adopted a resolution restricting the use of certain pesticides containing neonicotinoids, which have been linked to bee declines.

The authors hope their work can be used as a baseline to follow bumblebee population shifts in the future.