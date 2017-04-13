Man dragged off United flight has concussion, broken nose, lost teeth

CHICAGO — A lawyer for David Dao, the passenger forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight on Sunday night, outlined the 69-year-old physician’s injuries and told reporters Thursday he would file a lawsuit once they had completed their due diligence.

Already, the legal team has filed a chancery motion asking that all evidence in the case be preserved.

Dao suffered “a significant concussion as a result of disembarking that plane,” attorney Thomas Demetrio said in a news conference.

Dao also lost two front teeth, has a broken nose and incurred injuries to his sinuses, and will be “undergoing reconstructive surgery in that regard,” Demetrio said.

After the news conference, United released another statement on the incident.

“We continue to express our sincerest apology to Dr. Dao. We cannot stress enough that we remain steadfast in our commitment to make this right. “This horrible situation has provided a harsh learning experience from which we will take immediate, concrete action. We have committed to our customers and our employees that we are going to fix what’s broken so this never happens again. “First, we are committing that United will not ask law enforcement officers to remove passengers from our flights unless it is a matter of safety and security. Second, we’ve started a thorough review of policies that govern crew movement, incentivizing volunteers in these situations, how we handle oversold situations and an examination of how we partner with airport authorities and local law enforcement. Third, we will fully review and improve our training programs to ensure our employees are prepared and empowered to put our customers first. Our values – not just systems – will guide everything we do. We’ll communicate the results of our review and the actions we will take by April 30. United CEO Oscar Munoz and the company called Dr. Dao on numerous occasions to express our heartfelt and deepest apologies.

As millions saw via traditional and social media, Dao was aboard a Louisville, Ky.-bound flight out of Chicago on Sunday night when Chicago aviation security officers forcefully pulled him from his seat and dragged him down the aisle of United Airlines Flight 3411.

His fellow passengers looked on, many of them filming the incident. United would say later it had to remove Dao to make room for four of its own dead-heading employees, who needed to get to Louisville.

The airline offered compensation at first, but when that didn’t convince enough passengers to take a later flight, it picked Dao randomly.

In video shot by Joya and Forest Cummings, who were sitting behind him, Dao repeatedly refuses to disembark, explaining he is a physician and must work in the morning.

Passenger Jayse Anspach said Dao and his wife initially agreed to take a later flight, but recanted upon learning that that flight wouldn’t take off until Monday morning.

“He was very emphatic: ‘I can’t be late. I’m a doctor. I’ve got to be there tomorrow,'” Anspach recalled.

The Cummingses said Dao was not belligerent and got only mildly upset when a second security officer arrived, demanding he leave the plane, they said. Dao never raised his voice, the couple said.

As security officers pry Dao from his seat, he screams. In video shot after the altercation, streaks of dry blood run from the Kentucky doctor’s mouth. Passengers said he hit his head on an armrest.

Asked later what was injured, Dao said “everything,” WLKY reported. He was discharged from the hospital late Wednesday night, Demetrio said.

Three Chicago Department of Aviation officers are on leave following the incident, and the airline’s stock plummeted amid boycott threats. The company has since offered refunds to all passengers on that flight.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz initially claimed Dao was belligerent, leaving security officers no choice but to employ force in removing him.

Munoz later struck a tone of contrition, telling ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that he felt “ashamed” over the incident and vowed never again to let law enforcement remove “a booked, paid, seated passenger” from a plane.

As for Munoz’s earlier claim that Dao was at fault because of his belligerence, the CEO changed his heading, telling the morning show, “He can’t be. He was a paying passenger sitting on our seat in our aircraft, and no one should be treated like that. Period.”

The incident repulsed many United customers, some protesting by cutting up their United mileage cards.

United took a hit on the stock market. Shares in United Airlines slipped by 4 percent Tuesday, and the company’s market value plummeted by $1 billion.

Anyone can be kicked off an overbooked flight against their will. It’s an oft-overlooked policy to which passengers agree when they book tickets.

Overbooking is legal, and most airlines do it in anticipation of no-shows, the U.S. Department of Transportation said.

In 2015, 46,000 customers were involuntarily bumped from flights, according to the Department of Transportation.