Make Your Own Easter Brunch with These Great Gadgets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Easter Sunday is this weekend! If you love celebrating with a delicious brunch, but hate fighting the restaurant crowds, we have a few products that 'll help you impress your guests at home. Cucinapro's Kitchen Appliances are designed to make cooking complex breakfast dishes from around the world an easy task for the everyday cook.

Bubble Waffle Maker

First, we have the Bubble Waffle Maker. It brings Hong Kong egg cakes, known as egg waffles, right to your kitchen. The specialty designed pan creates bubble-shaped waffles with crispy golden outsides and tender centers. It has non-stick coated cooking plates for easy release and cleanup. It also comes with an easy-lock closing mechanism, and you can get it in black or white. It's $49.99.

Crepe Maker

You can become your own master of crepes at home with the Electric Griddle and Crepe Maker. It's got a 12 inch diameter surface featuring a non-stick aluminum plate and five different temperature settings, so you'll have precise control for the perfect results. The on/off ready light lets you know when the plate is hot enough. You can also use the plate as a griddle for pancakes, bacon, and other breakfast favorites. You can find them at Bed Bath and Beyond, on Amazon, or at CucinaPro.com for $49.99.

Waffle Maker

If you prefer good old fashioned waffles, there's the Cucinapro Classic Round Belgian Waffler. It's deep-pocketed to hold more toppings, and the waffle iron has a sleek stainless steel lid and non-sticking backing grids for easy clean up. A tone alert and indicator lights let you know when the maker is ready to back, and also when the waffles are done. The six browning adjustable control options will help you make flawless waffles every time. This one's also available at Bed Bath and Beyond, on Amazon, and a CucinaPro.com.