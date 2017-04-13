Keeping Young Athletes Healthy on the field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With many sports seasons around the corner or already started, youth players are ready to take to the field or even pool. Before they do they need to be aware of a few key strategies to keep them healthy all season long.

Dr. Jacob Fletcher from Well Beings Chiropractic Family Health has some advice on how to keep your athletes healthy on the field.

Risk Factors:

Playing While Fatigued

Playing too Much and Not Getting Enough Rest

Playing With Injuries to Other Body Regions

Warm-up: It’s not recommended to throw "cold" as muscles, ligaments, and tendons must have time to warm-up. Proper stretching and long tossing prior to throwing are advised.

Weighted shoulder exercises can be performed to strengthen the shoulder and upper back. Equipment required includes 3 to 5 lb. dumbbells. The amount of sets and repetitions can be determined based on individual athletes' capabilities. Suggested sets and repetitions are 2 sets of 10 repetitions for each exercise.

Listen to your body: Although many players may occasionally feel arm soreness, this can also be your body's warning sign that you may be overworked and/or over stressed. Don't play through pain!