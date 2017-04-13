× Juvenile shot near Utah Park in Aurora, suspect at large

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora were looking for a suspect after a juvenile was shot Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of East Jewell Avenue. That’s near South Peoria Street and Jewell. Police said it happened in the Jewell Wetlands and was not on the grounds of any nearby schools.

The victim is a juvenile male whose injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male with slicked-back black hair and wearing black clothes. He fled from the shooting scene on foot.

Cherry Creek schools placed the following schools on a “secure perimeter” during the investigation.

Eastridge Elementary School

Ponderosa Elementary School

Polton Elementary School

Prairie Middle School

Overland High School

The secure perimeter at those schools was lifted just after 3 p.m.