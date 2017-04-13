Injured mountain biker rescued after crashing in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — An injured mountain biker was rescued after crashing on Wednesday night, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two mountain bikers came across the injured biker, 25-year-old William Buckner, about 7:25 p.m. on the Walker Trail Loop, the sheriff’s office said.

Buckner was riding alone on the trail in southwest Boulder County when his bike slid out from under him, causing him to crash.

He was unable to move after injuring his left hip and arm. He also did not tell anyone where he was riding, the sheriff’s office said.

Jason Kiefer and Ryan Cross found Buckner about 10 minutes after the crash, helped him and called 911.

The crash happened about three-quarters of the way down the trail from the trailhead and an ambulance was able to drive to the scene of the crash.