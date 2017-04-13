Hundreds of veterans connect with companies at large job fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Hundreds of Colorado veterans were one step closer to starting a new career Thursday.

Nearly 500 veterans showed up at Mile High Stadium for a job fair.

The event was organized by the Disabled American Veterams and "Recruit Military" groups to connect veterans with 90 companies -- all of them actively looking for applicants with military experience.

"It's been a little it rough because I meet the majority of requirements for a lot of the positions that I've applied for however I don't meet the specific industry experience," one job seeker and military veteran said.

Nearly 13,000 veterans received job offers at these kinds of fairs nationwide.

