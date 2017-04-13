Helicopter called in to fight large, fast-moving brush fire in Parker

PARKER, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue is battling a large, fast-moving brush fire in Parker.
The fire was burning in a wildland area between South Parker Road and Jordan Road, south of East Pine Lane, officials said at about 12:45 p.m.
“Firefighters unable to make a direct attack due to extreme fire behavior,” South Metro said on Twitter. “Helicopter has been ordered.”
Officials said a second alarm was called but there are no evacuations at this time.
We are working to confirm more information. Please refresh this page to check for updates.
39.544020 -104.771912