Helicopter called in to fight large, fast-moving brush fire in Parker

PARKER, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue is battling a large, fast-moving brush fire in Parker.

The fire was burning in a wildland area between South Parker Road and Jordan Road, south of East Pine Lane, officials said at about 12:45 p.m.

“Firefighters unable to make a direct attack due to extreme fire behavior,” South Metro said on Twitter. “Helicopter has been ordered.”

Officials said a second alarm was called but there are no evacuations at this time.

