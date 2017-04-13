Fill modern Easter baskets with retro candy for a twist on tradition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- To put a playful twist on your kids' Easter basket this year, consider packing it full with a blast from the past.

Rocket Fizz candy shop sells hundreds of types of bottled soda pops and retro candies from all over the United States and some from abroad.

The candy you can find at the store includes everything from old-time treats like Slo Pokes, Moon Pies, Valomilk and candy cigarettes.

Novelty soda pop, like pickle juice soda, also line the shelves.

Riocket Fizz is located at 1512 Larimer Street.