Father enters insanity plea in crash that nearly killed son

ARAPAHOE COUNTY- The father charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill his two-year-old son in a car crash has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The judge ordered Nathan Weitzel to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Weitzel’s son suffered a broken leg, a concussion, and a cut to his forehead that required 20 stitches in the crash last August in Centennial.

Investigators say Weitzel told them he purposely crashed his car because being a father is a big responsibility and he did not think he was man enough to raise a child.

Weitzel is due in court again on July 6.