Ex-boyfriend’s former home searched in 2013 disappearance of pregnant Denver woman

PUEBLO, Colo. — Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department executed a search warrant Thursday morning in the case of a Denver woman who disappeared in 2013.

Crews were at the former home of the ex-boyfriend of Kelsie Schelling in the 5100 block of Manor Ridge Drive.

Police said investigators were following leads and excavating areas of the backyard where Donthe Lucas, who previously was named as a person of interest, previously lived.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department were assisting police.

Schelling was last seen at the Wal-Mart store in the 4000 block of West Northern Avenue in Pueblo on Feb. 4, 2013.

She texted a photo of her eight-week ultrasound to Lucas, then made the two-hour trip from Denver to Pueblo to meet Lucas at his request.

She arrived at the Wal-Mart just after 11 p.m., and nearly an hour later, texted that she was “tired of waiting,” reports ABC News.

Lucas asked her to meet on a street near his grandmother’s house; a half hour later, she wrote: “Where are you … I’ve been here for over an hour just waiting.”

She was never heard from again.

Lucas later withdrew $400 from an ATM using Schelling’s card. He was also seen driving her vehicle to the Wal-Mart parking lot.

On Feb. 7, someone wearing a hoodie was seen driving off in the car from the Wal-Mart parking lot. It was later found at St. Mary Corwin Hospital.

Police previously questioned Lucas but have said they did not have enough evidence that he was involved in Schelling’s disappearance.

Schelling’s mother Laura Saxton said her daughter texted a photo of her eight-week ultrasound to Lucas, then disappeared. Saxton believes her daughter is dead and that Lucas is responsible.