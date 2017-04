Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyday Fit-Floating Yoga

When you hit a plateau in your workouts, the first thing you need to do is find something new and something that keeps those muscles guessing.

We found just the thing..Floating Yoga! Our Fitness Guru Joana Canals checked out how hard this new workout is..in today's Everyday Fit.

