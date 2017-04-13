Easter Ham in the Crock Pot

Combine brown sugar and mustard in a small bowl; blend well. Moisten the mixture with just enough cola to make a smooth paste. Reserve the remaining cola and set aside.

Score the ham with shallow slashes in a diamond pattern. Rub ham with the brown sugar paste mixture. If desired, insert whole cloves in each "X" in the diamond pattern.

Place ham in the slow cooker and add the remaining cola.

Cover and cook on high for 1 hour.

Turn the crock pot to low and continue cooking the ham for 7 to 9 hours longer. Baste the ham about 1 hour before it's done.

A fully cooked ham is done when it reaches a temperature of 140° F (60° C). If your ham is not pre-cooked, the minimum safe temperature is 145° F (62.8 °C). If you are unsure, use an instant-read food thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the ham (not touching bone).

See Meat Temperature Chart and Safe Cooking Tips

Serves 9 to 12.

A larger ham may be cooked in a large slow cooker. Cook for 1 hour on high, then 8 to 10 hours on low.

Tips and Variations