Easter Ham in the Crock Pot

Lori Dostaler, the creator of Castle Crock on Facebook shows us how to make an Easter ham for Sunday's lunch. This easy crock pot cola ham is a very popular recipe, made with fully cooked ham, brown sugar and mustard, and Coca-Cola or Dr. Pepper.
What You'll Need
- 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
- 1 teaspoon dry mustard
- 1/4 cup cola (Coca-Cola, Dr. Pepper, etc.)
- 1 fully cooked ham, about 4 to 5 pounds bone-in or 3 to 5 pounds boneless
- whole cloves, optional
How to Make It
Combine brown sugar and mustard in a small bowl; blend well. Moisten the mixture with just enough cola to make a smooth paste. Reserve the remaining cola and set aside.
Score the ham with shallow slashes in a diamond pattern. Rub ham with the brown sugar paste mixture. If desired, insert whole cloves in each "X" in the diamond pattern.
Place ham in the slow cooker and add the remaining cola.
Cover and cook on high for 1 hour.
Turn the crock pot to low and continue cooking the ham for 7 to 9 hours longer. Baste the ham about 1 hour before it's done.
A fully cooked ham is done when it reaches a temperature of 140° F (60° C). If your ham is not pre-cooked, the minimum safe temperature is 145° F (62.8 °C). If you are unsure, use an instant-read food thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the ham (not touching bone).
See Meat Temperature Chart and Safe Cooking Tips
Serves 9 to 12.
A larger ham may be cooked in a large slow cooker. Cook for 1 hour on high, then 8 to 10 hours on low.
Tips and Variations
- Pineapple-Topped Cola Ham - Place several pineapple slices over the surface of the ham, securing them with toothpicks. If desired, stick a cherry in the middle of each pineapple slice with more toothpicks.
- Add 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice (or orange juice) for citrus flavor.
- Replace the dry mustard with 1 heaping teaspoon of Dijon mustard or a favorite gourmet mustard blend.
- Add 1/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon to the glaze mixture for a touch of spice.
- For a larger ham in a large slow cooker, the glaze may be doubled.