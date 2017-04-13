Douglas County brush fire called ‘suspicious’ and under investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- Windy conditions complicated the fight against a brush fire in Parker on Thursday. Smoke filled a residential neighborhood near South Parker Road and E-470 as crews kept busy preventing flames from reaching homes.

“I think they’re doing a really, really good job keeping [the fire] down in the valley,” on-looker Taylor Garlington said.

The flames moved quickly near Cherry Creek, where crews used fire to fight fire by burning brush to build a defensive line. Firefighters said homes were never threatened.

Crews from five fire departments, supported by a helicopter, spent the entire afternoon fighting the blaze. The 14-acre fire was reported fully contained before 4 p.m.

“I can’t see how this would be a naturally-caused wildfire,” said neighbor Karl Newyear.

Thursday’s brush fire originated in the same area where a brush fire was sparked on Wednesday, according to authorities. Officials described Wednesday’s fire as suspicious.