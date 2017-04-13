Cooler weather for Easter weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — A slight cool-down will arrive by the weekend from a mostly dry cold front that will move in Saturday morning.

Saturday will have a cooler breeze with highs in the middle 60s. This will be the coolest day of the weekend.

Easter sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 30s, with midday and afternoon temperatures nearing 70 with some passing clouds.

In the meantime, it will be quite warm Thursday and Friday as temperatures hit the middle and upper 70s.

The wind will increase throughout the day Thursday, leading to a greater concern for fire conditions.

There’s a slight chance of a thundershower over the northern Front Range, including Denver. The better chance of rain Thursday and Friday will be on the far eastern Plains.

Rain chance will remain low until early next week. Starting late Monday through Wednesday, the first of two systems will cruise through the region.

Tuesday into Wednesday appear to have the best chance of isolated showers. The system that follows will move through late in the week.