Colorado ranks seventh in complaints about medical debt collection

DENVER — Colorado ranks seventh when it comes to complaints about medical debt collectors, according to a report.

The report by the CoPIRG Foundation and the Frontier Group looked at 17,701 complaints filed in the past three years with the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau concerning medical debts.

Sixty-three percent of the complaints asserted debt was never owed, that it was paid or discharged in bankruptcy, or it was not verified as their debt.

Nevada had the worst complaint rate, per capita. Rhode Island was the lowest.

Debt collection agencies buy and sell spreadsheets of uncollected debts and have become the leading cause of consumer complaints to the Colorado attorney general’s office.