Cherry Cricket reopens for business

The Cherry Cricket—Denver’s renowned burger and Colorado craft beer restaurant located in Cherry Creek North— reopened for business on April 11th. The restaurant was closed for repairs after a kitchen fire in November 2016.

To celebrate the reopening, The Cherry Cricket crew will be hosting special events April 11-16.

Tuesday, April 11 - To kick off the festivities, The Cricket will host a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. to officially reopen the restaurant. They will be serving complimentary cake and champagne (i.e. cheap sparkling wine) throughout the day and night to celebrate being back in the game.

Wednesday, April 12 - Bring in the family, hang with firefighters and help support Metro Caring! Anyone who brings in three or more cans of food will receive a free basket of fries. Additionally, the firefighters who helped The Cricket will be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., giving fire truck tours, taking photos and mingling with guests of all ages.

Thursday, April 13 - To honor the three brave fish who lost their lives in the fire, The Cricket is holding a funeral at 5 p.m. Bagpipes and dancers will lead the procession and music will carry on into the evening. Make sure to order the fish and chips!

Friday, April 14 - The infamous Broncos tailgating bus will be parked out front for guests to take tours and get a glimpse of the "Best Tailgate" trophy. A handful of best pictures from the day using #cherrycricketisopen tag will win an assortment of Broncos' swag.

Sunday, April 16 - The Cricket will be handing out Easter candy and anyone lucky enough to find a golden egg will get Easter lunch on the house!

The Cherry Cricket is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week. The kitchen is open until midnight and happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. until close daily.