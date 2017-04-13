Bullets barely miss 4-year-old girl in Arizona barbershop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANDLER, Ariz. -- A 4-year-old girl was nearly shot while she was playing in an Arizona barbershop.

Video from a security camera inside the shop shows the close call as the girl sits near the front windows when bullets come flying through.

According to the Chandler Police Department, the bullets pierced the glass at head level seconds after the girl sat down in the chair.

Police said there was a verbal dispute in the neighboring tattoo shop when 23-year-old Michael David Hart allegedly fired at least three rounds.

Instead of hitting the tattoo shop, the gunshots went into the barbershop, narrowly missing the girl. She suffered minor injuries.

Hart was arrested along with 21-year-old Rafael Santos. They were booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges that could include aggravated assault and endangerment.