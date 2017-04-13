Body found floating in water at Golden Ponds Park in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — The body of an adult man was found floating in a pond at Golden Ponds Park on Wednesday night, the Longmont Police Department said.

Officers, detectives and an investigator with the Boulder County Coroner’s Office responded at 6 p.m. to the ponds near Third Avenue and Hover Street about 6 p.m.

The body was found in the easternmost pond and was about 10 feet from the southeast shore. The coroner’s office will release the identity of the man at a later time.

Police said it was too early to determine if foul play was involved or if it was the body of 19-year-old Aravind Elangovan, an at-risk man was reported missing earlier this month.

Officers returned Thursday to search the area around the ponds for evidence.