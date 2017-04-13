Beautiful Bathrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joana joined Chris Mygatt and Kate Meyers, Editor or Colorado Homes and Lifestyles Magazine, in an unusual location- a bathroom. The newest issue of Colorado Homes and Lifestyles Magazine is all about bathrooms. They have 95 tips, ideas and inspirations to update your bathroom. Learn more at their website, ColoradoHomesMag.com.

The incredible shower could be yours! It is set inside a beautiful condo right in mid-town Denver, that's on the market right now. It's 888 Logan Street. To schedule a showing or get more information, contact Michael Marcus at (303)409-6338, or find it online at MarcusTeam.com.

