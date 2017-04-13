× Adams County deputy arrested, accused of assault during arrest of suspect

DEMVER — An Adams County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. James Cook, 33, faces a charge of 2nd degree assault in connection with an incident that happened last month. Witnesses told investigators the deputy forced a suspect off of a roof.

On March 21, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies and Brighton police officers were called to a domestic violence incident in the 12000 block of Weld County Road 4, a press release from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said.

The domestic violence suspect, 24-year-old Alejandro Martinez, ran from the scene to a location in Weld County’s jurisdiction.

“The suspect climbed onto the rooftop of an outbuilding on the property and was refusing direct orders to come down. An Adams County K9 Handler climbed on the roof with his dog to take the suspect into custody. During the confrontation, the suspect fell off the roof and was taken into custody by law enforcement personnel on the ground. The suspect was then transported to Good Samaritan in Lafayette for injuries that occurred when he fell off of the roof,” the Weld County Sheriff’s Office press release said.

Witnesses said the Adams County deputy physically forced the suspect off of the roof. “The Weld County Sheriff’s Office conducted a full and thorough investigation of the incident examining the physical evidence at the scene and questioning all who were present at the incident. The investigation resulted in the arrest of the accused deputy,” investigators said in the statement.

Alejandro Martinez faces a number of charges including domestic violence and obstructing a police officer.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night Deputy James Cook was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.