12-year-old boy missing from Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A 12-year-old boy was reported missing early Thursday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police said Jovani was dropped off at Wheel Park near South Chambers Road between East Yale and East Iliff avenues by his legal guardian about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

He was supposed to return home by 8:30 p.m. but did not show up. The boy has a history of running away, though not previously reported.

The boy is described as 4-foot and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, and was carrying a skateboard.

Anyone who sees Jovani is asked to call 911.