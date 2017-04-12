Tillerson: U.S.-Russia relations ‘at a low point’

MOSCOW — Relations between the U.S. and Russia are at a “low point” and need to be improved, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday during a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Tillerson met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for two hours at the Kremlin, describing it as “productive.”

“I expressed the view that the current state of U.S.-Russia relations is at a low point and there is a low level of trust between our countries,” Tillerson said. “The world’s two foremost nuclear powers cannot have this kind of relationship,” Tillerson said.