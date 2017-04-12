It's always nice when a school teacher gets to hear "thank you" from one of their students, and last week some lucky teachers got to hear dozens. For the 4th year in a row, Joana hosted Teacher Appreciation Night for students and teachers from Legend High School and Chapparal High. Students from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints wrote tributes to their teachers and Joana got to read them aloud at a special dinner. The Mayor of Parker, Mike Waid, was there, along with other dignitaries. They have these dinners all over Colorado every Spring so teachers know their hard work is truly appreciated. Thanks to Jolie Rodriguez Photography for the pictures.
