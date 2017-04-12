Study: Boulder County bumblebees still buzzing despite national decline

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The bumblebee population in Boulder County has remained stable over the past five years while some species saw a rapid population decline across North America, according to University of Colorado research.

There are 22 native bumblebee species in Boulder County and the study determined none showed a decline.

Two native species that could be headed for extinction in other parts of the country were found in several areas in Boulder County.

“It shows that Boulder County is doing something right in maintaining as much green space and floral resources as it has,” co-author and biology instructor Diana Oliveras said.

CU researchers say the findings do not necessarily translate to honeybees or to other regions in Colorado.

They say populations of honeybees brought in for commercial uses have been dropping in many states, including Colorado.