State Patrol sees success with ‘Move Over’ campaign

DENVER -- Colorado State Patrol troopers continued their Move Over campaign as Colorado Department of Transportation workers, who have died on the job, were remembered Wednesday during a ceremony in Denver.

The recent enforcement and education campaign started after Trooper Cody Donahue was hit and killed along I-25 near Castle Rock in November 2016. Since then, more than a thousand people have been pulled over, accused of violating the "move over law."

"We want people to understand what the law is, if they don't have an understanding," said Trooper Josh Lewis.

Ignorance to the law can lead to deadly situations and tremendous grief. Donahue left behind a wife and two young daughters. First responders, like Donahue, were recognized at the ceremony Wednesday honoring state transportation workers who have been killed on the job.

"I know probably 10 of the individuals that are listed, personally," said CDOT employee Beth Carlberg.

Statistics show one work zone fatality occurs nationwide every 15 hours. State leaders said they are trying to bring that number to zero in Colorado.

"The big thing is give us a break," explained Lewis. "Move over."

By law, drivers are required to move over at least one lane when construction and emergency crews are working on roadways.

Lewis said the Move Over campaign is working. Several months after Donahue was killed, more than 25 police agencies joined forces on Operation Move Over. The one-day effort led to dozens of citations and hundreds of warnings issued to drivers. The enforcement continues on a daily basis.

"People are starting to understand what the law is -- that it exists period, and we'll see that on the road," said Lewis.

But there's still more work to do, according to Lewis. That work will continue on Thursday. Troopers said there will be another statewide move over operation. Drivers will be watched closely for violations.

On Wednesday, the Colorado State Patrol said it was working to provide FOX31 with the total number of "move over citations" issued since Trooper Donahue's death, along with the total number of citations from the same time frame a year earlier.