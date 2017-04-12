Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A great way to get on the path to saving is to refinance your current home loan. Calling our Help Center today could help put more cash in your wallet for home renovations, get out of debt, possibly save a thousand dollars a month, and no mortgage payments until July 1. Call The Home Loan Arranger and his team in our Help Center today and find out why now is the time to use the equity in your home to pay off high interest credit cards, a second mortgage, a car, student loans, and even make home improvements. Call (303)862-4742 right now.

The Home Loan Arranger himself, Jason M. Ruedy, joined us this morning to explain how refinancing can help slash your monthly expenses.

Call today and Jason will reimburse you for the cost of the appraisal at closing, a $750 value. No one else is reimbursing you for costs of appraisals- this is huge! To reach The Home Loan Arranger when he's not in our Help Center, call (303)862-4742 or get started online at TheHomeLoanArranger.com.