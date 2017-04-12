Romance and Finance Go Hand in Hand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've all heard the saying, "Money and marriage don't mix." But romance and finance should actually go hand in hand. No matter what your relationship looks like, every couple needs to talk about money early and often. It's one of the biggest reasons couples fight. In fact, one researcher found it's a source of tension in seven out of ten relationships. Working together can put you on the path to financial harmony, even if your relationship has a saver and a spender.

Your local bank or credit union can be a great partner in helping you get back on track. US Bank actually offers a $50 bonus if you can save $500 over the course of 12 months.