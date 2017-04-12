Rocky Mountain Fur Con canceled over threats of violence

DENVER — The Rocky Mountain Fur Con scheduled for this summer has been canceled, the group’s chairman said.

In a message on Twitter, the chairman blamed a part of the furry community that promotes violence, and brings an influence of hate and intolerance.

The chairman also said security costs have increased to more than one-third of the group’s entire existing operating budget because of public threats of violence.

The event, scheduled for Aug. 11-13 at the Denver Marriott Tech Center, was sponsored by Mid-American Anthropomorphic and Arts. It brings together people who dress as furry fictional animals with human personalities.

The 2016 event drew more than 1,600 enthusiasts and raised more than $3,500 for Freedom Service Dogs.

The group’s chairman said there will still be a donation to Freedom Service Dogs once refunds are given, taxes are settled and vendors are paid.