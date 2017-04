Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Rockies pitcher Jon Gray had 8 inches of his hair cut then donated it to Locks of Love before Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field.

Locks of Love is a nonprofit organization that provides hairpieces to financially disadvantaged people 21 years old and younger who suffer from long-term medical hair loss.

The pitcher had grown his hair down to his shoulders before it was chopped off by a stylist from Floyd's 99 Barbershop.