Rockies offense silenced by Padres

For the first time since July 21st, 2015 the Rockies finished a game at Coors Field with a goose-egg in the run column of the scoreboard. The Rockies were shut out and shut down by Padres starting pitcher Zach Lee. The 25-year-old worked 5 1/3 innings, giving up just two hits and striking out three. The Rockies finished the game with just three-hits – two by Charlie Blackmon and the other by Carlos Gonzalez.

Tough one. Back to work in San Francisco tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8wBITz4h0F — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 12, 2017

With the loss in the rubber-game the Rockies also missed out on a chance to win their first three series to start a season since 1995. Bud Black’s team now heads to San Francisco to kick off a 4-game series at AT&T Park tomorrow. As for Black’s concerns about his underachieving offense right now which has scored only six-runs in their last three-games, “We’ll get it going. This group is too talented to stay mired in a slump,” Black said.