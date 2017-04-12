Report: Christian McCaffrey to visit with Broncos on Thursday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Christian McCaffrey will reportedly visit with the Denver Broncos on Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

McCaffrey is the son of former Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey. The Standford running back was also a star at Valor Christian High School.

#Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey is visiting the #Broncos tomorrow, source said. He may have some familiarity there. Car trip, by the way 🏎 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2017

This is not the first time McCaffrey will meet with his hometown team, Broncos stuff watched him and interviewed him while he was at the NFL Combine.

“It was awesome,” McCaffrey said about meeting with the Broncos. “It was really cool. These are guys that my dad played with, guys that I’ve been around my whole entire life. It was a really cool meeting.”

McCaffrey is regarded as one of the best running backs in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In a mock draft for DenverBroncos.com, Broncos’ writer Andrew Mason predicted Denver taking the hometown superstar at No. 20.

“Plenty of teams could pounce on McCaffrey: the Saints (No. 11), the Eagles (no. 14) and the Titans (No. 18) could have particular interest,” Mason wrote. “Offensive line also remains a position of need, with questions about left tackle. But the Broncos need game-breakers who can create mismatches; they finished dead last in the NFL last year with just 44 gains of 20 or more yards.”

McCaffrey believes he’s a good option for teams at running back.

“I don’t think there’s anybody else that can do all the things I can,” McCaffrey said at the NFL Combine. “As far as [how I] run between the tackles, outside, pass protect and play X, Z, slot and do a lot of stuff in the return game, as well. I think that’s what sets me apart.”