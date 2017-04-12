× Rep. Mike Coffman holds first town hall since start of Trump administration

AURORA, Colo. — Congressman Mike Coffman (R-Colo.) held a town hall meeting Wednesday night.

Many questions he took from constituents focused on health care and Coffman’s support of the Republican health care plan. The meeting was held at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.

Taxes came up frequently and some other questions focused on climate change, gun control and the investigation into the Veterans Administration.

One person wanted Coffman to clarify if President Donald Trump should be forced to release his tax returns, or if it was unfair to even ask for the returns.

Coffman responded by saying, “You have the rules going into the campaign. There was no legal requirements [to release tax returns] going into the campaign.”

This was one of a handful of times when there were some of “boos” and heckling from those in attendance. The moderator kept reminding the crowd to “please follow the guidelines.”

Tickets were distributed to citizens in his district. Photo IDs were checked at the event, ensuring those attending live in the district.

Other rules included no yelling, no large banners, no weapons, no standing in aisles and no blocking of entrances and exits.

“Given the interest in our event throughout the greater metropolitan area, our town hall procedures are in place to prioritize district residents’ access to the event,” Coffman spokesman Daniel Bucheli said in an email.

Some were critical about the way it was set up.

“It’s a fake town hall in the sense it’s screened, it’s staged, it’s choreographed,” said Morgan Carroll, chair of the state Democratic Party.

“I believe a lot of people who want to talk to their congressman will be screened out. I do think a good deal of them will be Democrats,” Carroll said.

The event was supposed to last one hour. It was still going on 90 minutes after it started.