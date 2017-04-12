Rep. Coffman calls for Sean Spicer ‘to go’ at town hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- For the first time since President Trump took office Colorado Congressman Mike Coffman held a town hall.

The event -- which was billed as must see political theater in Colorado -- attracted several hundred people from the 6th Congressional District.

Toward the end of the event, which lasted more than an hour-and-a-half, Coffman called for Sean Spicer's resignation following Spicer's recent Hitler comments when he suggested Hitler didn't use chemicals weapons even though he used gas chambers to kill millions of Jews.

"He needs to go," Coffman said to applause from the crowd.

Other issues

On other issues, Coffman was attacked for his past support of President Trump's healthcare plan.

"I'm concerned you don't know how Medicaid works," one woman asked with laughter.

Coffman said he thinks the "federal government does too much" and said he would protect pre-exisisitng condition coverage.

Coffman received mostly boos when he suggested "environmental policy ought to be integrated with trade policy."

The event required tickets in advance and while Coffman's staff said over 800 tickets had been distributed there were several empty seats.